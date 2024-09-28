Open Menu

Police Intensifies Social Media Crackdown, JIT Targets Key Figures Behind Anti-state Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Police intensifies social media crackdown, JIT targets key figures behind anti-state campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Law enforcement authorities tightened their grip on individuals orchestrating organized propaganda against the government and state institutions.

According to sources, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Inspector General (IG) of police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to assess the prevailing situation.

The JIT has already interrogated eight individuals linked to the online anti-state campaign. It was discussed in the meeting that Gibran Ilyas, a prominent figure in the movement, was summoned for questioning in the next meeting. They claimed that Gibran Ilyas played a central role in the subversive activities targeting state institutions and the government.

The investigators discovered crucial evidence connecting more individuals to the online efforts led by Ilyas. The JIT is reportedly collecting further data on these associates to broaden its inquiry.

The JIT found out that Gibran Ilyas was identified as a key player in the anti-state campaign, working in collaboration with both domestic and foreign elements. It was suggested that he had been active in various efforts to destabilize public order and spread discontent within the country. His involvement in the coordinated use of social media platforms to undermine the government's authority has drawn the attention of law enforcement agencies, it added.

While further details regarding Gibran’s network continue to emerge, investigators remain focused on gathering additional evidence. The crackdown reflected the government’s resolve to counter what they saw as deliberate attempts to destabilize the country through misinformation and manipulation.

The investigation is expected to widen, with more individuals potentially being called for questioning in the coming days.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

4 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

17 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

20 hours ago
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

20 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

21 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

21 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

21 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

22 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan