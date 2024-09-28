Police intensifies social media crackdown, JIT targets key figures behind anti-state campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Law enforcement authorities tightened their grip on individuals orchestrating organized propaganda against the government and state institutions.

According to sources, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Inspector General (IG) of police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to assess the prevailing situation.

The JIT has already interrogated eight individuals linked to the online anti-state campaign. It was discussed in the meeting that Gibran Ilyas, a prominent figure in the movement, was summoned for questioning in the next meeting. They claimed that Gibran Ilyas played a central role in the subversive activities targeting state institutions and the government.

The investigators discovered crucial evidence connecting more individuals to the online efforts led by Ilyas. The JIT is reportedly collecting further data on these associates to broaden its inquiry.

The JIT found out that Gibran Ilyas was identified as a key player in the anti-state campaign, working in collaboration with both domestic and foreign elements. It was suggested that he had been active in various efforts to destabilize public order and spread discontent within the country. His involvement in the coordinated use of social media platforms to undermine the government's authority has drawn the attention of law enforcement agencies, it added.

While further details regarding Gibran’s network continue to emerge, investigators remain focused on gathering additional evidence. The crackdown reflected the government’s resolve to counter what they saw as deliberate attempts to destabilize the country through misinformation and manipulation.

The investigation is expected to widen, with more individuals potentially being called for questioning in the coming days.