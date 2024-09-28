- Home
- Pakistan
- Police intensifies social media crackdown, JIT targets key figures behind anti-state campaign
Police Intensifies Social Media Crackdown, JIT Targets Key Figures Behind Anti-state Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Law enforcement authorities tightened their grip on individuals orchestrating organized propaganda against the government and state institutions.
According to sources, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Inspector General (IG) of police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to assess the prevailing situation.
The JIT has already interrogated eight individuals linked to the online anti-state campaign. It was discussed in the meeting that Gibran Ilyas, a prominent figure in the movement, was summoned for questioning in the next meeting. They claimed that Gibran Ilyas played a central role in the subversive activities targeting state institutions and the government.
The investigators discovered crucial evidence connecting more individuals to the online efforts led by Ilyas. The JIT is reportedly collecting further data on these associates to broaden its inquiry.
The JIT found out that Gibran Ilyas was identified as a key player in the anti-state campaign, working in collaboration with both domestic and foreign elements. It was suggested that he had been active in various efforts to destabilize public order and spread discontent within the country. His involvement in the coordinated use of social media platforms to undermine the government's authority has drawn the attention of law enforcement agencies, it added.
While further details regarding Gibran’s network continue to emerge, investigators remain focused on gathering additional evidence. The crackdown reflected the government’s resolve to counter what they saw as deliberate attempts to destabilize the country through misinformation and manipulation.
The investigation is expected to widen, with more individuals potentially being called for questioning in the coming days.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
NAB Lahore arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation2 minutes ago
-
Japanese Ambassador calls on Nawaz, Maryam2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt issues 1230 e-transfer orders in education deptt under e-transfer policy: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq visits Narang Mandi2 minutes ago
-
KSA acting CG calls on Sindh Governor2 minutes ago
-
9 injured of Swabi police station blast under treatment: Police2 minutes ago
-
Mari petroleum company's helicopter crashed in North Waziristan, six dead, eight injured: Sources22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of polio case in Hyderabad, seeks enquiry report22 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrested a robber32 minutes ago
-
Mari Petroleum Helicopter crash kills 6, injures 8 in North Waziristan42 minutes ago
-
Saghar thanks PM Shahbaz Sharif for raising Kashmir issue at world forum52 minutes ago