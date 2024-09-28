Open Menu

Police Intensify Action Against Katcha Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Police have intensified action against criminals in Katcha area of Punjab and Sindh border.

The police are conducting vigorous operations against bandits in Rajanpur districts' Katcha area.

A fierce exchange of gunfire occurred between the Rajanpur police and bandits in the area of Bangla Acha Circle, resulting in the death of notorious bandit Akhtar, alias Moti.

A police spokesman said that the deceased bandit was wanted in multiple cases, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, and robbery.

The inspector general of police Punjab praised the Rajanpur police for bringing the dangerous bandit to justice and emphasised that the targeted operations against Katcha criminals should be further intensified.

