Police intensify crackdown against anti-social elements in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting four outlaws and recovering large quantity of arms and ammunition during ongoing search and strike operations at various parts of the district.

According to police, a police party led by Station House Officer(SHO) Saheed Mureed Akbar conducted operations against anti-social elements and arrested an accused Khan Muhammad. The police recovered one pistol and 65 cartridges from his possession.

The police also held Sher Ahmed and recovered one pistol and seven cartridges from his possession.

Separately, the police also arrested Baitullah and recovered one pistol and eight cartridges. Another accused Rahim Din was arrested and police recovered one pistol and 19 cartridges from his possession.

The arrested accused were wanted by police in different cases.