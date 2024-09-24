Police Intensify Crackdown Against Unfit PSVs, Impounded 722 Vehicles
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police, following the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, have intensified their operation against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).
Over the past 30 days, police have impounded 722 vehicles.
According to a police spokesman, the operation has resulted in the issuance of 5,604 challan tickets, leading to fines totaling more than 6 million rupees for various violations.
The police have also taken legal action against 477 drivers for driving without a license, and the licenses of 27 negligent drivers have been revoked.
Additionally, 43 cases have been registered against both drivers and vehicle owners.
The police spokesman have emphasized that strict action will be taken against vehicle owners and bus terminal managers found negligent in ensuring safety and is committed to holding accountable those who put the lives of others at risk, he added.
