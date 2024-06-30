Police Intensify Crackdown On Drug-peddlers
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the police have intensified crackdown on drug-peddlers under the 'Drug-Free Punjab' campaign.
The police are carrying out raids on hideouts of drug-dealers and smugglers across the province including Lahore.
According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, 289 raids were conducted on hideouts of drug-dealers in one day, in which 141 suspects were arrested, while 135 cases were registered. The police recovered 50-kg hashish, 1-kg heroin, half-a-kilogram ice and 1,563 litres of liquor from the accused.
During the ongoing anti-narcotics operations since February 26, the police teams conducted 33,572 raids, in which more than 16,000 suspects were arrested, and 15,693 cases registered.
During these operations, 9,366-kg hashish, 162-kg heroin, 269-kg opium, more than 45-kg ice and more than 1,677,000-litre liquor were recovered.
