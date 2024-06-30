Open Menu

Police Intensify Crackdown On Drug-peddlers

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Police intensify crackdown on drug-peddlers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the police have intensified crackdown on drug-peddlers under the 'Drug-Free Punjab' campaign.

The police are carrying out raids on hideouts of drug-dealers and smugglers across the province including Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, 289 raids were conducted on hideouts of drug-dealers in one day, in which 141 suspects were arrested, while 135 cases were registered. The police recovered 50-kg hashish, 1-kg heroin, half-a-kilogram ice and 1,563 litres of liquor from the accused.

During the ongoing anti-narcotics operations since February 26, the police teams conducted 33,572 raids, in which more than 16,000 suspects were arrested, and 15,693 cases registered.

During these operations, 9,366-kg hashish, 162-kg heroin, 269-kg opium, more than 45-kg ice and more than 1,677,000-litre liquor were recovered.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

9 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

19 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

19 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

19 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

19 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

19 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

19 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

20 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

20 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

20 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan