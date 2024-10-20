Open Menu

Police Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Punjab police have intensified the crackdown on illegal weapons in the province.

During the operation, police recovered 1,374 Kalashnikovs, 35,507 pistols, 2,964 guns, 2,635 rifles, and 629 revolvers from suspects in Lahore and across the province this year. In addition, thousands of bullets and cartridges were also seized.

In the provincial capital, police recovered 120 Kalashnikovs, 7,617 pistols, 529 rifles, 289 shotguns, 72 revolvers, and 43,000 bullets and cartridges from the possession of suspects.

The IGP ordered for strict legal action against those involved in promoting weapons on social media and engaging in aerial firing. He ordered that individuals displaying firearms in TikTok videos should be brought to justice without discrimination. He also instructed that regular inspections of licenses and stock of dealers involved in the weapons trade be conducted.

He further directed RPOs and DPOs to submit weekly reports of the crackdown on illegal weapons to the CPO.

