Police Intensify Crackdown On Underage Drivers; Book 65 Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police intensifying their ongoing action against underage drivers have booked 65 during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he added.

He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents. The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.

A total of 6520 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers, he said.

