Police Intensify Crackdown On Unfit PSVs
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police have intensified crackdown on unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) in bid to improve public safety.
Over the past 76 days, police have impounded 1,602 vehicles that failed to meet fitness standards, while also issuing 10,538 tickets for various violations.
Fines collected from these penalties exceed Rs. 11 million.
The crackdown focuses on checking the fitness, route permits, and licenses of public transport vehicles and drivers.
Police have taken legal action against 849 drivers found without licenses, and 27 drivers had their licenses canceled for negligence.
Additionally, 52 cases have been registered against vehicle owners and drivers for severe safety violations.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that police would also hold vehicle owners and transport managers accountable if their negligence endangers public safety.
The Rawalpindi Police are dedicated to enforcing strict standards on public transport to ensure the safety of all citizens.
