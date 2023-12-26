Police intensify drive against crimes in Tank district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Tank police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting seven accused during ongoing operations at various parts of the district.

According to a spokesman of the district police, the police have launched a crackdown against criminal elements in line with directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah to ensure rule of law.

As part of efforts, Station House Officer (SHO) Shaheed Murid Police Station, Noor Aslam-led party arrested an accused and recovered one pistol and five cartridges.

The police also arrested two more accused and recovered over 500 grams hashish.

In another action, SHO of Gul Imam Rafi Ullah Khan acting on tip off raided a compound and arrested four persons involved in aerial firing.

SHO of City police station Rehmat Khan- leading a police party also recovered hashish and registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.