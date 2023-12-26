Open Menu

Police Intensify Drive Against Crimes In Tank District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police intensify drive against crimes in Tank district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Tank police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting seven accused during ongoing operations at various parts of the district.

According to a spokesman of the district police, the police have launched a crackdown against criminal elements in line with directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah to ensure rule of law.

As part of efforts, Station House Officer (SHO) Shaheed Murid Police Station, Noor Aslam-led party arrested an accused and recovered one pistol and five cartridges.

The police also arrested two more accused and recovered over 500 grams hashish.

In another action, SHO of Gul Imam Rafi Ullah Khan acting on tip off raided a compound and arrested four persons involved in aerial firing.

SHO of City police station Rehmat Khan- leading a police party also recovered hashish and registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Tank Criminals

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

3 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

7 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

16 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

16 hours ago
Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

16 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

16 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

16 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

16 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

16 hours ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan