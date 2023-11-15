Open Menu

Police Intensify Operation Against Criminals In Charsadda

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Police and CTD have arrested four absconders and 13 suspected individuals in the Shabqadar area of Charsadda.

On the directives of DPO Charsadda, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements.

The police team conducted raids on hideouts of criminals and wanted individuals in various localities, including Pir Qala, Rashakai, Mian Kally, Shaney Ghunday, and Dillazk. Police also checked vehicles and verified the identification of suspected individuals through the online system.

The DPO has directed the police of all areas to take action against anti-social elements and ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.

