Police Intensify Operation Against Drug Dealers, Liquor Suppliers, 16 Held
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Police have intensified their operations against drug dealers and liquor suppliers, resulting in the arrest of 16 suspects.
According to police spokesman, police have also seized approximately 5.5 kg drugs and 61 liters of liquor from their possession during crackdown.
Ratta Amaral police held Tahir and confiscated 1.6 kg drugs from his possession and 1.6 kg was recovered from Ahmed while 1.1 kg was also recovered from Abrar.
Similarly, Mandra police seized 550 grams of charas from Sameer, while Kahuta police recovered another 550 gram from Amir.
In efforts to curb the illegal liquor trade, Tauqeer was arrested with 10 liters of liquor by the Kahuta police.
Taxila police apprehended Zeeshan with 15 liters of liquor, and Waris Khan police seized 14 liters from Harira, Haseeb, and Kamran.
Sadiqabad police found 13 liters in possession of Ihtsham, and Morgah police recovered 5 liters from Osama. Additionally, Gujjar Khan police arrested Qasim, Haroon, Ahsan, and Zafar, each with a bottle of liquor.
The divisional SPs commended police teams and emphasized that drug dealers, liquor suppliers carrying illegal businesses will face the law.
