Police intensify operation against drug dealers, 104 held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Punjab Police had accelerated a crackdown against drug dealers in the province.

The targeted operations were carried out across the province, including Lahore.

On Tuesday, 244 raids were conducted on drug dealers' hideouts throughout the province,

resulting in the arrest of 104 accused, 104 cases were registered, and 71-kg charas and 970-liter

alcohol were seized from the suspects.

A police spokesperson told the media that since February 26 of this year, various teams had

conducted 39,249 raids on drug dealers hideouts across the Punjab. During this campaign,

18,800 suspects had been arrested, and 18,286 cases had been registered.

From these suspects, 11,173-kg charas, 58.5-kg ice, 204-kg heroin, 278-kg opium

and 1.71 million-liter alcohol had been seized.