Open Menu

Police Intensify Operation Against Drug Dealers, 104 Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Police intensify operation against drug dealers, 104 held

The Punjab Police had accelerated a crackdown against drug dealers in the province.

The targeted operations were carried out across the province, including Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Punjab Police had accelerated a crackdown against drug dealers in the province.

The targeted operations were carried out across the province, including Lahore.

On Tuesday, 244 raids were conducted on drug dealers' hideouts throughout the province,

resulting in the arrest of 104 accused, 104 cases were registered, and 71-kg charas and 970-liter

alcohol were seized from the suspects.

A police spokesperson told the media that since February 26 of this year, various teams had

conducted 39,249 raids on drug dealers hideouts across the Punjab. During this campaign,

18,800 suspects had been arrested, and 18,286 cases had been registered.

From these suspects, 11,173-kg charas, 58.5-kg ice, 204-kg heroin, 278-kg opium

and 1.71 million-liter alcohol had been seized.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab February Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

12 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

12 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

12 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

12 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

12 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

12 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan