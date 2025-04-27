Police intensify search operations to eliminate terrorist hideouts in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Kohat police have intensified search operations to eliminate terrorist hideouts and arrest criminals in various localities.

Under the vision of Inspector General of Police (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hamrrd and the guidance of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat Abbas Mehmood Khan Marwat, police carried out a grand search and strike operation against terrorists, wanted criminals, and their facilitators.

Several hideouts of terrorists and wanted criminals were destroyed during these operations.

The operations, supervised directly by Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Sunober Khan, took place in remote and mountainous areas of Shakardara police station.

Large-scale targeted actions were conducted in the early hours of the morning.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tehsip Lachi, Station House Officer (SHO) Shakardara, and SHO Lachi, police teams, including the DSB, Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Ladies Police, took part in the operations.

Several suspected individuals, including facilitators of wanted criminals, were arrested and transferred to Shakardara police station for further investigation.

DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan stated that terrorists will not be allowed to establish safe havens in Kohat and assured that search and strike operations will continue uninterrupted to maintain lasting peace in the region.