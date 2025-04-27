Open Menu

Police Intensify Search Operations To Eliminate Terrorist Hideouts In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Police intensify search operations to eliminate terrorist hideouts in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Kohat police have intensified search operations to eliminate terrorist hideouts and arrest criminals in various localities.

Under the vision of Inspector General of Police (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hamrrd and the guidance of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat Abbas Mehmood Khan Marwat, police carried out a grand search and strike operation against terrorists, wanted criminals, and their facilitators.

Several hideouts of terrorists and wanted criminals were destroyed during these operations.

The operations, supervised directly by Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Sunober Khan, took place in remote and mountainous areas of Shakardara police station.

Large-scale targeted actions were conducted in the early hours of the morning.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tehsip Lachi, Station House Officer (SHO) Shakardara, and SHO Lachi, police teams, including the DSB, Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Ladies Police, took part in the operations.

Several suspected individuals, including facilitators of wanted criminals, were arrested and transferred to Shakardara police station for further investigation.

DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan stated that terrorists will not be allowed to establish safe havens in Kohat and assured that search and strike operations will continue uninterrupted to maintain lasting peace in the region.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

19 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

20 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

24 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

24 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

24 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan