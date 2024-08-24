Open Menu

Police Intensify Snap Checking In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Police intensify snap checking in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Dera police on Saturday conducted snap checking in the different areas of the district.

According to the police spokesman, the snap-checking was conducted in different areas of the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

The police team led by SDPO Paniyala Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station Javed Khan conducted a search and strike operation and snap-checking in various areas of Tehsil Paniyala including Abdul Khel, Kutti Khel and Badni Khel.

The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue to check vehicles, motorbikes and pedestrians.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority. The public should inform the police in case of movement of any suspicious person in their vicinity,” SDPO Imran Ullah Khattak said.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Vehicles Nasir Circle Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

2 days ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan