Police intensify snap checking in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Dera police on Saturday conducted snap checking in the different areas of the district.

According to the police spokesman, the snap-checking was conducted in different areas of the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

The police team led by SDPO Paniyala Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station Javed Khan conducted a search and strike operation and snap-checking in various areas of Tehsil Paniyala including Abdul Khel, Kutti Khel and Badni Khel.

The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue to check vehicles, motorbikes and pedestrians.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority. The public should inform the police in case of movement of any suspicious person in their vicinity,” SDPO Imran Ullah Khattak said.