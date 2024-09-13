Open Menu

Police Intensify Snap Checking In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Police intensify snap checking in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Dera police on Friday conducted snap checking in the different areas of the district.

According to police spokesman, the snap checking was conducted in different areas of the district following the directions of acting District Police Officer (DPO) Tayyab Jan.

The police teams of various police stations conducted search and strike operation and snap checking in various areas of the city.

The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue to check vehicles, motor bikes and pedestrians.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority. Public should inform the police in case of movement of any suspicious person in their vicinity,” acting DPO said.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Top

Recent Stories

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

33 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

3 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

4 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

4 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

4 hours ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

6 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

7 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

7 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan