Police intensify snap checking In DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Dera district police conducting snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net unlawful and criminals.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada and under the supervision of SP City Tayyab Jan, District Dera Police conducted snap checking at various places under the supervision of SHOs to maintain the law and order situation and arrest the criminal elements.

He informed that police teams were checking vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers to intensify the security of the city.

The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue snap checking and search operations.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the area.