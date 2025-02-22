Police Intensify Snap Checking In DIKhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Dera district police conducting snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net unlawful and criminals.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada and under the supervision of SP City Tayyab Jan, District Dera Police conducted snap checking at various places under the supervision of SHOs to maintain the law and order situation and arrest the criminal elements.
He informed that police teams were checking vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers to intensify the security of the city.
The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue snap checking and search operations.
The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the area.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
351 ITP officers deployed for ICC Champions Trophy traffic plan6 minutes ago
-
ITP take action against 7,883 wrong parking violators6 minutes ago
-
Police intensify snap checking In DIKhan6 minutes ago
-
Kohat market inspection ensures fair prices and availability of essential commodities6 minutes ago
-
Spring Plantation Drive begins, 1,540 trees planted in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
PM meets local, parliamentary leaders in DG Khan16 minutes ago
-
President for global cooperation to address challenges, ensure inclusive development16 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches anti-Polio drive, aims for eradication16 minutes ago
-
RPO hears people's problems26 minutes ago
-
12 held with drugs, arms26 minutes ago
-
BZU to be fully digitalized in six months: VC26 minutes ago
-
Six power thieves held26 minutes ago