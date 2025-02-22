Open Menu

Police Intensify Snap Checking In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Police intensify snap checking In DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Dera district police conducting snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net unlawful and criminals.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada and under the supervision of SP City Tayyab Jan, District Dera Police conducted snap checking at various places under the supervision of SHOs to maintain the law and order situation and arrest the criminal elements.

He informed that police teams were checking vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers to intensify the security of the city.

The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue snap checking and search operations.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the area.

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at weddin ..

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

2 hours ago
 Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Bai ..

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms o ..

PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

3 hours ago
 Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket ..

Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..

3 hours ago
 IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Suprem ..

IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court

3 hours ago
 ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa ..

ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case

3 hours ago
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, ..

Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands

3 hours ago
 Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

5 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

7 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan