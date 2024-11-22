Open Menu

Police Intensify Snap Checking In Lakki Marwat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Lakki Marwat police on Friday conducted snap checking in the different areas of the district.

According to police spokesman, the snap checking was conducted in different areas of the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Raheem Hussain.

The police teams of various police stations conducted search and strike operation and snap checking in the limits of various police stations.

The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue to check vehicles, motor bikes and pedestrians.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority. Public should inform the police in case of movement of any suspicious person in their vicinity,” the DPO said.

