Police intensify snap checking to prevent crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari have accelerated snap checking and search operations in different city areas to prevent crime.

According to a police spokesman, teams were also checking vehicles, motorcycles, hotels and shops to arrest the lawbreakers and intensify the security of the city.

Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) were conducting snap checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

The overall efforts were being monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police, Operation Rawalpindi and the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

Owing to these efforts, crime rate was also declining in the city and such endeavors would continue, he added.