Police Intervene, Stop Firing Between Two Groups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Police intervene, stop firing between two groups

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) ::A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area and stopped firing between two groups in Karak Methakhel Shawal Ada here on Wednesday, an official of the Police control Karak said.

According to the details, the families of Khursheed Alam and Gulzeb have been exchanging fire from time to time for the past several days.

DSP Abid Afridi, SHO, Farman Khan Police Station, said that heavy weapons and Police along with the police officer raided the area for the arrest of both the groups.

The two sides have been engaged in firing from quite some time. The fierce exchange of fire has spread fear and panic in the area, while locals are trapped in their homes to avoid any untoward incident.

Police after raiding the areas also made arrests and reports in this connection have been registered against both the groups.

More Stories From Pakistan

