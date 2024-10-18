Police Intestify Snap Checking In DIKhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Dera police on Friday conducted snap checking in the different areas of the district.
According to police spokesman, the snap checking was conducted in different areas of the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood .
The police teams of various police stations conducted search and strike operation and snap checking in various areas of the city.
The spokesman said that during the operation, the teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.
“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority. Public should inform the police in case of movement of any suspicious person in their vicinity,” acting DPO said.
