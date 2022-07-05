ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory police (ICTP) have introduced what's App number for lodging immediately report about loss of any item of citizens and expedite efforts for it's recovery.

According to police public relations officer, IGP Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took this important step for the convenience of the citizens adding that a "Lost and Found whats App number" (0331-1114287) has been introduced for immediate reporting of lost or found items and handing over them to the owners.

The IGP appealed the citizens to immediately report at Pucar-15 in case any of their belongings is lost during travels or found.

The details of these items along with photos can be forwarded to the WhatsApp number so that the missing items can be returned to the actual owner.

He said that ICTP were trying its best to provide facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps.

He further said that all the emergency services had also been integrated in Safe City adding that all possible measures were being taken to save the lives and property of the citizens.