Police Introduces "ICT-15" App For Ensuring Safety Of Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 07:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police on Friday introduced an "ICT-15" application for IOS users; to ensure the safety of citizens.

According to a police spokesman, following the special directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police ICT-15 mobile application has been introduced for IOS users, to ensure the safety of citizens.

He said that the purpose of this mobile app was to enable citizens to inform the police without any hassle or time delay and ensure immediate police assistance. Through this mobile app, citizens could promptly notify the police of any incidents or emergencies by sending audio messages or images.

Moreover, to utilize this service the citizens should first download the “ICT 15” mobile application from the App Store, he added.

He said that after installation, they need to enter their name, address, and mobile number. In case of an emergency, they could send an alert message along with audio or images.

Upon receiving the message, a representative of Islamabad Capital Police would immediately contact the affected individual to gather further details.

After registering the complaint, the concerned person’s information would be forwarded to the relevant police station and Dolphin (Emergency Response Unit). A police team would be dispatched promptly to assist, he added.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the Islamabad Capital Police are committed to ensuring the security of citizens and will not tolerate any elements to disrupt public safety.

