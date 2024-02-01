Open Menu

Police Investigate Killing Of Constable; CCTV Footage Obtained

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Police investigate killing of constable; CCTV footage obtained

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The district police claimed to have found CCTV footage of the killing of police constable Asadullah in the Hashtnagri area of Peshawar.

According to the police, two unknown persons riding on a bike shot at the police constable on GT road in Hashtangari and managed to escape the scene.

Police have registered a case of terrorism against the unknown persons involved in the killing.

However, the police have not yet ascertained whether the attack was an act of terrorism or the result of personal enmity.

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Police Road

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

2 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

11 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

11 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

11 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

11 hours ago
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

11 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

11 hours ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

11 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

11 hours ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

11 hours ago
 ITS installation along NHA network imperative to e ..

ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan