Police Investigate Killing Of Constable; CCTV Footage Obtained
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 10:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The district police claimed to have found CCTV footage of the killing of police constable Asadullah in the Hashtnagri area of Peshawar.
According to the police, two unknown persons riding on a bike shot at the police constable on GT road in Hashtangari and managed to escape the scene.
Police have registered a case of terrorism against the unknown persons involved in the killing.
However, the police have not yet ascertained whether the attack was an act of terrorism or the result of personal enmity.
