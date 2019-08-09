Police investigating into firing incident at NAB official

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad police is looking into the firing incident at Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sardar Muzaffar Abbassi in area of Industrial area police station, police source said.

He said that area has been cordoned off and investigation is underway into the incident occurred in sector I-8 The source said that further information may be shared after complete investigation.

Meanwhile, Chairman NAB has also taken the notice of the incident and asked IGP Islamabad to ensure complete security to the NAB official.