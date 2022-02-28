Police Investigating Officers appear in written test to improve mental capabilities, investigation skills

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :In order to improve investigation system and check mental capability, Muzaffargarh police conducted a written test of different police officers here on Monday.

The test was supervised by District Police Officer Tariq Wilayat.

The test was attended by Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors of the district. The investigating officers will be put in three different categories, said official sources. The purpose of conducting test is to check mental capacity of the investigating officers and improve their skills. The sources added that the test was conducted following instructions from police high ups.