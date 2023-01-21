Police investigation into torture case underway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Bahawalpur Police is continuing an investigation into a torture case that emerged after a video got viral on social media showing two men torturing a person over alleged theft in the Islami Colony area of the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that a video got viral on social media in which two men were seen beating a man and throwing black ink on her face while hurling allegations at him that he had taken away some money from their shop in the 100-Foota locality of Islami Colony.

He said that one, Muhammad Shabbir son of Ahmad Bakhsh, the resident of Mahallah Imam Shah, Bahawalpur lodged his complaint with Baghdadul Jadid Police Station that, he along with his son, Muhammad Sheeraz, was passing through the 100-Foota area when two men identified as Muhammad Hanif and Shaukat Ali, son of Mitho Khan, the residents of Islami Colony approached them alleging that his son had stolen money from their shop.

"The accused forcibly took away my son to their paan shop, where they beat him and threw black ink on his face," he told police in his application. On the complaint of the plaintiff, Baghdadul Jadid Police registered FIR No. 79/23 under Sections 342, 355, and 292.

The police have taken the suspects into custody and launched an investigation into the incident, the spokesman said.