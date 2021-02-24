UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Investigation Officers To Follow Merit, Provide Relief To People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Police Investigation officers to follow merit, provide relief to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has directed all investigation officers to follow policy of merit and submit challans of cases in the courts after collecting solid evidences.

He made these directions during a meeting with all investigation officers of four zones and directed to provide relief to people through investigation in a professional manner. The meeting was attended among others by SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman and DSP CIA Hakim Khan.

DIG (Operations) asked about all murder cases being investigated by Homicide Unit and directed to issue show causes notices to all relevant investigation officers, Station House Officers, In-Charge Homicde Unit for not ensuring arrest of criminals involved in several murder cases.

He also asked SDPOs to clear their positions in this regard.

DIG (Operations) also directed to serve show cause notices to those investigation officers who have not completed investigation in dacoity, theft and burglary cases. He asked to submit reply on these show causes notices within seven days.

He warned the investigation officers to ensure arrest of criminals at large, otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Murder Police CIA Criminals All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

3 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

6 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

11 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

13 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.