Police Issue 3,834 Certificates To Citizens During Last Month

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Police issue 3,834 certificates to citizens during last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A character certificate branch of the police issued 3834 certificates to citizens.

Accordingly, 3,206 character and 628 verification certificates were issued during the last month.

As many as 749 applications were submitted by people at Khidmat centre of DIG Operations office, 275 at e-Khidmat markaz Town Hall, 1,716 at facilitation center of Gulberg, 546 at Iqbal Town, 46 at mobile Police Khidmat center, 338 at Greater Iqbal Park whereas 164 applications were submitted to facilitation center of Arfa Karim Tower.

People are providing services of character certificate, verification, legislation and attestation under one-roof at the centres. The verification and character certificate are issued to overseas Pakistanis belonging to the city and citizens for job purpose.

