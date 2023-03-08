Police issue 44,952 general verification certificates in 2023

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Police facilitation centres of Islamabad district facilitated the citizens with different services and issued over 44,952 character certificates in 2023, a police spokesman said.

According to police, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed to ensure maximum facilitation and services to citizens with the main objective of minimizing the gap between public and the police.

Police facilitation centers, the source said, received 45,458 applications for general police verification certificates during the ongoing year.

As many as 44,952 certificates were issued so far.

The applicants have to bring original NICs for general police verification certificates. Residential proof or rental agreement is produced in case of local address is not mentioned on NIC of an applicant.

Police mobile facilitation vans along with police stations are also providing various services while facilitation centers are working in various sectors including F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden and Khanna.

The source said that well-trained staff has been appointed at facilitation centers who are providing the best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners. Such steps would improve the trust of the people in the police, he added.