Police Issue 4553 Certificates In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:34 PM

Character certificate branch of the Lahore Police, issued 4553 certificates to citizens during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Character certificate branch of the Lahore Police, issued 4553 certificates to citizens during the last month.

Accordingly, 3840 character where as 713 verification certificates were issued.

As many as 549 applications were submitted by the citizens at Khidmat centre of DIG Operations office, 2107 at facilitation center of Gulberg, 650 at Iqbal Town, 83 at mobile Police Khidmat Markaz, 719 at Greater Iqbal Park, 245 at Town Hall where as 200 applications were submitted at facilitation center of Arfa Karim Tower.

SP Security Lahore Muhammad Naveed has said that citizens are provided services of certification of Character, Verification, legislation and attestation of employees under one roof at these Khidmat centers.

On the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, citizens are being providing the facilities of character and verification certificates.

