Police Issue Challan Slips To 2568 PSVs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have issued challan slips to 2568 public service vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 312 during 12 days.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police launched a campaign on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that during a special campaign launched against unfit vehicles, police challaned 2568 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 2.7 million.

He said that Police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.

Legal action was taken against 171 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.

The licenses of 21 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 25 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.

All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.

He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those endanger lives of the citizens, he said.

The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.

The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.

A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.

