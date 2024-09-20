Police issue challan slips to 5001 PSVs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have issued challan slips to 5001 public service vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 658 during 26 days, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police launched a campaign on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani against unfit PSVs.

He said that during the campaign, police challaned 5001 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 5.4 million on the rules violators.

He said that Police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.

Legal action was taken against 434 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.

The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 40 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.