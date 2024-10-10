Police Issue Challan Slips To 7269 PSVs
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have issued challan slips to 7269 public service vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 904 during 45 days, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that Rawalpindi district police launched a campaign on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani against unfit PSVs.
He said that during the campaign, police challaned 7269 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 7.9 million on the rules violators.
He said that police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.
Legal action was taken against 640 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.
The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 47 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.
