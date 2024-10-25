Police issue challan slips to 8818 PSVs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have issued challan slips to 8818 public service vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 1088 during 60 days, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police during a campaign launched on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani took action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs.

He said that police challaned 8818 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 9.5 million on the rules violators.

Police were taking action against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers, he added.

Legal action was taken against 724 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.

The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 52 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.