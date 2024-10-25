Police Issue Challan Slips To 8818 PSVs
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have issued challan slips to 8818 public service vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 1088 during 60 days, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that Rawalpindi district police during a campaign launched on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani took action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs.
He said that police challaned 8818 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 9.5 million on the rules violators.
Police were taking action against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers, he added.
Legal action was taken against 724 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.
The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 52 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.
Recent Stories
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students, teachers witness NA proceedings1 minute ago
-
ANF recovers over 81 kg drugs in 13 operations1 minute ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles1 minute ago
-
Police arrest eight lawbreakers2 minutes ago
-
3 stolen vehicles recovered from injured car lifter2 minutes ago
-
Self medication, delayed reporting termed core reasons to dengue fatalities2 minutes ago
-
APCA meets to resolve issues facing clerks2 minutes ago
-
Mob disconnects power supply from Dilazak Grid2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive targets 795,877 children in Sialkot district12 minutes ago
-
German market possessed potential for Pakistani entrepreneurs: AHK32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce43 minutes ago
-
IHC orders CDA to fast-track license renewal for Tandoori Junction hotel2 hours ago