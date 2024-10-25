Open Menu

Police Issue Challan Slips To 8818 PSVs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Police issue challan slips to 8818 PSVs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have issued challan slips to 8818 public service vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 1088 during 60 days, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police during a campaign launched on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani took action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs.

He said that police challaned 8818 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 9.5 million on the rules violators.

Police were taking action against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers, he added.

Legal action was taken against 724 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.

The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 52 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Rawalpindi Million

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

43 minutes ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

15 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

15 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

15 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

15 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan