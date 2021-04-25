UrduPoint.com
Police Issue Challans To Violaters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have issued 103 challans in an ongoing drive against those involved in violation of traffic rules.

Sub-Divisional police officer Attock Saddar Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Jawad Ishaque while talking to newsmen said 31 challans were issued to motorcyclists, 35 to vehicles with tanted glasses, 27 to without number plates vehicles whereas ten challans were issued to under age drivers.

He said the drive would continue to control traffic rules violations, check accidents ratio for ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Meanwhile police have also arrested a drug peddler Shabbir Ahmad r/o Faqeerabad and recovered 1.66 kg chars from his possession.

