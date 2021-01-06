UrduPoint.com
Police issue performance report of 2020

Abbottabad police have registered 1305 cases against drug dealers under the anti-narcotics act while recovering 1035 kilogram Hashish, 500-gram Opium, 3.5 kilogram Ice, 117.500 kg Heroin, 8370 bottle liquor during the year 2020

According to the annual report, while taking action against illegal arms and ammunition, police started a massive drive and registered 1115 cases, police also seized 14 Kalashnikov, 8 Klakove, 1127 pistols, 690 guns of different calibers, 133 rifles, and 91220 bullets of different calibers were recovered.

Abbottabad police also got historical success during the year 2020, District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi formed special teams that have arrested 230 fugitives involved in heinous crimes including murder, the attempt of murder, armed robbery, rape and others.

During the year 2020, Abbottabad police also recovered a looted amount of 4.

97 million rupees from the robbers, thieves and purse-snatchers and handed it over to the owners.

Police registered 41 cases of car and motorcycle theft and recovered 10 vehicles and 18 motorcycles from the car lifters, police registered 11 cases of gambling and arrested 47 gamblers and recovered a huge amount. 291 cases were registered against the violators of the aerial firing ban, police also recovered arms ammunition and pyrotechnics by Abbottabad police.

During previous year, following the National Action Plan, police conducted 143 searches and strike operation, arrested 913 criminals and suspects, recovered 594 different calibers of arms and 75002 rounds, 7988 houses were also checked, registered cases against 1116 people under Rental Building Act, inspected 1102 hotels and registered cases against 265 for noncompliance.

