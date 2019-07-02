UrduPoint.com
Police Issue Performance Report Of Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:38 PM

Police issue performance report of last month

Dera Ismail Khan police on Tuesday issued its performance report of the month of June, in which 516 accused involved in different cases were arrested while drugs and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Dera Ismail Khan police on Tuesday issued its performance report of the month of June, in which 516 accused involved in different cases were arrested while drugs and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession.

According to the report, police conducted 38 search operations and 708 snap checking points in the district during last month and arrested 516 accused including 163 suspected persons and 42 proclaimed offenders.

As many as, 23.273 kilograms charas, 1.325 kilograms heroine, 11.876 kilograms opium, 16 bottles liquor, 5 kalasnikoves, 40 pistols, 11 rifles and 812 cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

Snap checking was also conduced of 4568 houses, 1143 hotels, 530 schools and 15 cases were registered against the poor security arrangements of hotels, the report added.

