UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Issue Performance Report Of Last Month

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:23 PM

Police issue performance report of last month

Kasur police on Wednesday issued its performance report of the month of June, in which 492 criminals involved in different cases were arrested while drugs and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Kasur police on Wednesday issued its performance report of the month of June, in which 492 criminals involved in different cases were arrested while drugs and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession.

According to the report, in the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, Abdul Ghaffar Qaiserani, Chunian police conducted search operations atleast 20 districts of Punjab and arrested 492 criminals including 44 proclaimed offenders those were involved in heinous crimes during last month.

As many as, 98 kilograms charas (Marijuana), 2.5 kilograms opium, 2189 litters liquor, 2 kalashnkoves, 90 pistols, 9 rifles and cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

On this occasion, DPO said that the safety of citizens was the topmost priority of police department and no one would be allowed to create law & order situation in the district.

\378

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Kasur Chunian June Criminals From

Recent Stories

Sukkur MC`s budget session on July 4

2 minutes ago

Unhappy birthday: Hundreds fall sick at Imelda Mar ..

2 minutes ago

NA Body for overhauling PEIRA; saying it fails to ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Submariners Killed in Fire Were Conducting ..

6 minutes ago

Shoigu Says Defense Ministry to Provide Assistance ..

6 minutes ago

Civilian Evacuated First From Russian Submersible ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.