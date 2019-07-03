Police issue performance report of last month

(@imziishan)

Kasur police on Wednesday issued its performance report of the month of June, in which 492 criminals involved in different cases were arrested while drugs and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Kasur police on Wednesday issued its performance report of the month of June, in which 492 criminals involved in different cases were arrested while drugs and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession.

According to the report, in the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, Abdul Ghaffar Qaiserani, Chunian police conducted search operations atleast 20 districts of Punjab and arrested 492 criminals including 44 proclaimed offenders those were involved in heinous crimes during last month.

As many as, 98 kilograms charas (Marijuana), 2.5 kilograms opium, 2189 litters liquor, 2 kalashnkoves, 90 pistols, 9 rifles and cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

On this occasion, DPO said that the safety of citizens was the topmost priority of police department and no one would be allowed to create law & order situation in the district.

\378