Police issue performance report of Mar 2021

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Haripur police during a massive crackdown against criminals through the month of March arrested 52 fugitives also detained several accused involved in encroachment, electricity theft and usury.

The monthly progress report statistics disclosed that with the cooperation of the district administration and other department, the police recovered property from land grabbers, electricity theft and usury.

In the district, 23 combined search and strike operations were conducted, the police also assured the snap checking at various places, arrested 52 culprits and also conducted snap checking at 320 places of the district.

The police recovered 3 Kalashnikov, 7 rifles, 54 Shot Guns, 148 pistols, 18,360 rounds of different calibers during the search operations and registered 89 cases under the illegal arms act.

During the crackdown, the police recovered 72.185 KG Hashish, 12.165 KG Heroin, 1456 bottles of liquor and 30 gram Ice and registered cases against them under the drugs act.

Under the National Action Plan, the police registered 26 cases for insufficient security arrangements on petrol pumps, shops, schools and colleges under 12 SVEP, the police lodged 13 cases under the tenant act, action has been taken against 25 people under the aerial firing act and 10 cases have been registered for violation of loudspeaker act.

During the month of March PAL office, Haripur registered 467 lost reports, 393 verifications, 249 tenant entries, 106 foreigners registration and 193 arms verification. Traffic police Haripur fined hundreds of underage motorcyclists for violation of traffic rules.