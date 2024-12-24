Open Menu

Police Issue Safety Advisory For Tourists Visiting Galyat

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Police issue safety advisory for tourists visiting Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) District Police Chief Abbottabad Umar Tufail on Tuesday has instructed the district police to actively assist and guide tourists traveling to Abbottabad and Galyat during the winter season.

The police have urged travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys and ensure their vehicles are mechanically fit. To prevent accidents on icy roads, the use of tire chains is recommended. Drivers are advised to exercise caution by minimizing the use of brakes, maintaining slow speeds, and driving in lower gears.

Tourists have also been cautioned to handle heaters in vehicles and hotels with care to avoid any hazards.

Authorities recommend carrying essential supplies, including food, warm clothing, extra fuel, and a mechanical toolkit. For pedestrians, the police advise walking cautiously and using support when necessary.

Furthermore, visitors are urged to stay vigilant against landslides during snowfall and avoid traveling at night for their safety.

The Abbottabad Police have reaffirmed their commitment to serving and assisting the public. Tourists can contact them for help in case of emergencies at 09929310033 or 0992341785.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Vehicles Guide

Recent Stories

France unveils new government led by François Bay ..

France unveils new government led by François Bayrou

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

3 hours ago
 PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

12 hours ago
 UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal f ..

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

12 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appoin ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary

12 hours ago
Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

12 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

12 hours ago
 Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..

12 hours ago
 CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

12 hours ago
 European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

12 hours ago
 Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded i ..

Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan