Police issue safety advisory for tourists visiting Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) District Police Chief Abbottabad Umar Tufail on Tuesday has instructed the district police to actively assist and guide tourists traveling to Abbottabad and Galyat during the winter season.

The police have urged travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys and ensure their vehicles are mechanically fit. To prevent accidents on icy roads, the use of tire chains is recommended. Drivers are advised to exercise caution by minimizing the use of brakes, maintaining slow speeds, and driving in lower gears.

Tourists have also been cautioned to handle heaters in vehicles and hotels with care to avoid any hazards.

Authorities recommend carrying essential supplies, including food, warm clothing, extra fuel, and a mechanical toolkit. For pedestrians, the police advise walking cautiously and using support when necessary.

Furthermore, visitors are urged to stay vigilant against landslides during snowfall and avoid traveling at night for their safety.

The Abbottabad Police have reaffirmed their commitment to serving and assisting the public. Tourists can contact them for help in case of emergencies at 09929310033 or 0992341785.