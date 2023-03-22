Police issue security plan for mosques during Ramazan

The Police department has issued security plan for the mosques in Faisalabad during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed to provide foolproof security to all mosques and worship places across the district during Ramazan. In this connection, more than 1600 police officials were deputed for security duty in mosques and worship places in Faisalabad.

He said that supervisory staff would be bound to check security duty on daily basis and send its report regularly to CPO Office.

He said that station house officers of all police stations have also been directed to ensure proper patrolling especially during Sehar and Iftar times.

The Elite force would also remain active throughout the district to deal with any emergency during the holy month of Ramazan whereas all town SPs and circle officers are bound to check security duty and take strict action against negligent and lethargic elements without any discrimination, he added.