Police issued 3,271 certificates in June

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : The Character Certificate Branch of Lahore Police issued 3,271 certificates to the applicants during June 2019.

Accordingly, as many as 2,852 character certificates while 419 verification certificates were issued.

As many as 957 applications were submitted by citizens at Khidmat centre of DIG Operations office, 209 at Town Hall, 1,347 at facilitation centre of Gulberg, 441 at Iqbal Town, 198 at Hall Road while 119 applications were received at facilitation centre of Arfa Karim tower.

Applicants are provided services of certification of character, verification, legislation and attestation of employees under one roof at these Khidmat centres.