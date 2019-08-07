Police issued 4,334 character certificates to applicants in July

The Character Certificate Branch of Lahore Police issued 4,334 certificates to citizens during the month of July

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Character Certificate Branch of Lahore Police issued 4,334 certificates to citizens during the month of July

Accordingly, 3,690 character certificates and 644 verification certificates were issued.

As many as 1,154 applications were submitted by people at Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 311 at Town Hall, 1,845 at facilitation centre of Gulberg, 645 at Iqbal Town, 52 at Hall Raod, 129 at Greater Iqbal park where as 198 applications were submitted at facilitation center of Arfa Karim tower.

Citizens were provided services of certification of character, verification, legislation and attestation of employees under one roof at these Khidmat centres. These verifications and character certificate are issued to the overseas Pakistani citizens belonging to Lahore city and citizens for job purpose.