Police Issued A Foolproof Security Plan For Eid-ul-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Police issued a foolproof security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :DPO Attock has issued a foolproof security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr across the district, Eid prayers will be offered in 343 mosques and 13 open places for the security of which more than 1100 police officers including 6 SDPOs, 14 SHOs, 141 Upper Superintendents, 53 Head Constables, 844 constables, 13 elite sections and 707 volunteers have been deployed.

On the occasion of Chand Raat and Eid ul-Fitr, strict action will be taken against those who engage in aerial firing and rioters. The DPO said that he will supervise all the security arrangements himself and as always, the Attock Police will not compromise on security matters. Additional personnel will be on standby.

