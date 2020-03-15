UrduPoint.com
Police Issued Advisory To Deal With Corona Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Police issued advisory to deal with Corona virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police here on Sunday issued an advisory to avoid Corona virus clarifying that nothing to worry and to afraid from corona.

Every little case of the common cough or flu should not be taken coronavirus and directed them to "wash your hands regularly, use mask and boil water " informed police spokesman.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that precaution is the best tool and take preemptive measures to fight with coronovirus.

Referring to the teaching of Islam, he said islam stresses the need of cleanliness, adding that it is our first obligation, to keep our surrounding clean.

On the other hand, the district government has canceled and banned all kind of public gatherings in the district with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here by the deputy commissioner, all kind of religious ceremonies like Majalis, Naatia Mehfils, Urs, Sallana Jalsa, Conference etc., other activities in Cinema Halls and Theaters, Jashan e Baharan, sports activities and ceremonies in marriage/ Banquet hall and margues have been banned in the wake of Corona virus.

It is to be mentioned here that the Punjab government has closed all educational institutions and prohibited all public gatherings and events for three weeks.

