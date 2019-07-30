UrduPoint.com
Police Issues Advisory Against Child Abuse In Islamabad

Police issues advisory against child abuse in Islamabad

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Tuesday issued an advisory to protect the children from abuse and ensure their protection from violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Tuesday issued an advisory to protect the children from abuse and ensure their protection from violence.

According to an official, the police would take strict action against the culprits who were involved in any kind of children abusing and intolerance behavior with them.

He said this initiative aimed at ICT Children protection act 2018 to protect the child from various kind of violence, physical abuse and exploration in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The advisory urged the parents to protect children from any kind of abuse and they should be vigilant for their kids.

The advisory further said that awareness campaigns would be launched in every area of the capital to end this menace.

