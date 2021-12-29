Police issues annual performance report

UrduPoint.com

Muzaffargarh Police issued an annual performance report of the department on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh Police issued an annual performance report of the department on Wednesday.

According to the report, Police nabbed 2,050 criminals, 458 proclaimed offenders, 40 most wanted, 102 wanted, 277 liquor makers.

The report also stated that 1,188 raids were conducted against profiteers, hoarders, court absconders and 888 Criminals were netted during raids.

