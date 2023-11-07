Open Menu

Police Issues Motorcycle, Rickshaw Licenses To Transgenders For Dignified Economic Opportunity

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Police issues motorcycle, rickshaw licenses to transgenders for dignified economic opportunity

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) In an unprecedented move, Rajanpur police initiated a transformative approach by issuing motorcycle rickshaw driving licenses to transgenders, enabling them to secure dignified employment.

Transgender individuals who underwent formal training in motorcycle and rickshaw driving are displaying exceptional proficiency by taking all required tests. This pioneering step not only provides economic opportunities but also promotes inclusivity and respect within society, said DSP Humayun Iftikhar.

Expressing their desire for respectable employment, more transgenders are actively applying for driving licenses. DSP Sadar Rajanpur Humayun Iftikhar stressed the importance of respecting and providing opportunities for the community, highlighting the inhumanity of derogatory treatment towards transgender.

Under the special directives of the government, training programmes have been initiated.

Hopefully, the steps would surely help resolve the financial hardships of the transgenders. The issuance of motorcycle and rickshaw licenses, and the increasing number of license applicants signifies a remarkable shift in societal perceptions.

Civil Society Activists including Abdul Razzaq Raja, Hanif Khan Dreshk, Jamshed Farid Soomro, Malik Siraj Malana, Jam Ruqia Bibi, Mian Shahid Khawaja, Malik Ashiq Faridi, and others, lauded the government's steps in bestowing respect and dignity to the neglected community. They added that groundbreaking initiative would diminish tragic cycle of humiliation and derogatory treatment they often face.

The initiative of granting driving licenses will have a positive impact on their recognition and respect within the community, paving the way for increased employment prospects and an elevated societal status, they maintained.

