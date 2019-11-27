Police issues recruitment schedule in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) -:The police department has issued recruitment schedule for the candidates who applied under family quota.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that more than 40 candidates were applied adding that the scrutiny of the applications will be held on December 02-04, while chest and height measurement will be conducted on December 05.

The race test will be held on December 06 followed by driving test on December 09, whereas written test will be arranged on December 22.

The result of written test will be announced on December 30 and interviews of the candidates will be conducted on January 04-06, 2020. The final list of successful candidates will be issued on January 12, he added.