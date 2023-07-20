Police issues security plan for 2nd Muharram

The police have released security plan for mourning processions and majalis to be organized on 2nd day of Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri in district Faisalabad on Friday

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here on Thursday that 181 majalis would be held and 4 mourning procession would be taken out in the district on 2nd Muharram.

He said that 54 Majalis would be held in Jaranwala division, 47 in Iqbal division, 34 in Sadar division, 32 in Madina Town division and 14 Majalis would be arranged in Lyallpur division. Similarly, 2 mourning processions would be taken out from Iqbal division and one procession each from Madina Town division and Sadar division.

He said that more than 2317 police officials have been deputed for security of mourning processions and majalis on 2nd Muharram.

He said that 5 SPs, 13 DSPs and 10 Inspectors were deployed to check and ensure tight security arrangements across the district whereas 21 Sub Inspectors, 269 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 131 Head Constables and 1845 Constables would remain active in and around the majalis as well as on the routes of mourning processions.

Various teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would also remain on patrolling in the city on Friday, he added.